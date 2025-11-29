KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 29 — Selangor FC will challenge the decision of the Football Association of Malaysia’s (FAM) Appeals Committee, which upheld the punishment of a RM100,000 fine and two matches without spectators, by filing an appeal with the Asian International Arbitration Centre (AIAC).

In a statement yesterday, Selangor informed that the initial appeal regarding the alleged incidents involving the Red Giants’ supporters during the match against Negeri Sembilan FC on October 29 had been made but was rejected on November 25.

According to Selangor, the decision to take the case to the AIAC is in line with Articles 77 and 129 of the FAM Disciplinary Code, which recognises the AIAC as the only valid independent arbitration court.

‘SFC remains committed and is taking a principled approach in addressing this matter for the good of the club and all Selangor football stakeholders,’ the club stated.

Previously, Selangor was punished with playing behind closed doors (without spectators) following incidents involving supporter misconduct during the second leg of the 2025–26 FA Cup quarter-final against Negeri Sembilan at the Petaling Jaya City Council Stadium, Kelana Jaya, on October 29.

Following this, FAM Disciplinary Committee Chairman Datuk Baljit Singh Sidhu was reported as saying that the squad would play in an empty stadium for the second leg of the FA Cup semi-final against Sabah FC today and their first home match in the same competition the following season.

Baljit said Selangor FC, who advanced to the semi-final this season with a 6–3 aggregate victory, was also fined RM100,000 due to repeat offences under Article 42, Paragraph 1 of the FAM Disciplinary Code. — Bernama