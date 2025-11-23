LAS VEGAS, Nov 23:---; Formula One championship leader Lando Norris and McLaren teammate Oscar Piastri are at risk of disqualification from Saturday’s Las Vegas Grand Prix after the governing FIA reported excessive rear skid block wear on their cars.

Norris finished second in the race won by Red Bull’s Max Verstappen, with Piastri fourth and disqualification would blow the championship wide open.

Instead of being 30 points clear, Norris would be 24 points ahead of Verstappen and Piastri with two rounds remaining.

FIA technical delegate Jo Bauer said in a statement that the skid wear of both cars was checked after the race and the rearmost skid measured according to the team’s legality documents submission.

“The measured thickness was less than nine mm on both cars, which is the minimum thickness required,” he added. “I am referring this matter to the stewards for their consideration.”

Norris and Piastri were summoned to stewards.

Sauber’s Nico Hulkenberg was disqualified from the Bahrain Grand Prix in April for excessive wear of his car’s skid block and Ferrari’s Lewis Hamilton was disqualified in China in March for the same reason. — Reuters