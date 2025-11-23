Verstappen’s 69th career win, sixth of the season

Norris and Piastri disqualified for skid plank breach

Norris finished second, Piastri fourth

Russell and Antonelli on podium for Mercedes

LAS VEGAS, Nov 23 — Red Bull’s Max Verstappen won the Las Vegas Grand Prix on Saturday and roared back into the Formula One title battle after the shock disqualification of McLaren’s championship leader Lando Norris and teammate Oscar Piastri.

Norris, who started on pole and finished second, and fourth-placed Piastri were ruled out for excessive skid plank wear hours after the race had ended and the podium champagne been sprayed.

The development left Britain’s Norris 24 points clear of four-times world champion Verstappen and Australian Piastri, now tied, with two rounds to go in Qatar and Abu Dhabi and 58 points available.

Stewards ruled out the McLaren drivers after a post-race FIA inspection found the thickness of the plank assembly was below the permitted minimum.

The FIA said it strongly believed the breach was unintentional and there was no deliberate attempt to circumvent the rules.

“It’s frustrating to lose so many points,” said Norris in a team statement.

“As a team, we’re always pushing to find as much performance as we can, and we clearly didn’t get that balance right today. Nothing I can do will change that now, instead full focus switches to Qatar, where we’ll aim to go out and deliver the best possible performance in every session.”

George Russell, last year’s winner of the floodlit race and like Norris making his 150th start, moved up to second with teammate Kimi Antonelli third after starting 17th on an excellent afternoon for the Italian rookie.

Need a bit of luck

Antonelli was fourth at the flag but had dropped to fifth after a five-second penalty was applied for a jumped start.

Norris, who finished 20.741 seconds behind Verstappen, can still wrap things up in Qatar next weekend but the reigning champion is within striking distance again and can sniff the chance of a fifth title in a row.

“It depends a lot on how our car will perform in Qatar and Abu Dhabi,” Verstappen said before McLaren were disqualified. “Abu Dhabi is a very good McLaren track, but we’ll see.

“It (the gap) is also not something that will be easily overturned. We need a bit of luck for that, but we can still win races and we’ll try.”

McLaren have already clinched the constructors’ crown for the second year in a row.

It was the 69th win of Verstappen’s career and his sixth of the season, as well as his 125th podium and eighth in a row in the 150th grand prix of Red Bull’s partnership with Honda.

Pink Lego Cadillac

Norris lost the lead to Verstappen at the start, dropping to third when he ran wide at the first corner and opened the door for the Dutch driver and Russell.

He retook second from Russell on the 34th of 50 laps but then had to manage fuel to the finish.

“I let Max have a win,” he joked after being driven to the podium with Norris and Russell in a Lego pink Cadillac convertible driven by actor Terry Crews as fireworks lit up the sky over the Strip.

Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc moved up to fourth in the adjusted results with Williams’ Carlos Sainz fifth.

Isack Hadjar was sixth for Racing Bulls and Sauber’s Nico Hulkenberg and Ferrari’s Lewis Hamilton seventh and eighth while Haas pair Esteban Ocon and Ollie Bearman completed the top 10.

Piastri dropped from fifth to seventh on the opening lap after contact with Racing Bulls’ Liam Lawson, who plunged to last with a badly damaged car.

Verstappen was 20 seconds clear of the field by lap 23 and pitted at the halfway point, rejoining in the lead after Russell and Norris had switched already to the hard tyre.

Aston Martin’s Lance Stroll was taken out by Sauber’s Gabriel Bortoleto at the start when the Brazilian rookie dived aggressively into the first corner and ran out of road, with both retiring.

Bortoleto was given a five place grid penalty for Qatar.

Alpine’s Pierre Gasly was also a spinner at the start and the virtual safety car was triggered on the second lap for marshals to retrieve debris between turns one and four.

The VSC was deployed again on lap 16 for more debris on track after Williams’ Alex Albon and Hamilton collided, with the latter racing from 19th and last on the grid to 13th on the opening lap.

Albon, whose team lost radio contact with the car from the start, was handed a five-second penalty for causing the collision and also reprimanded for a starting procedure infringement. — Reuters