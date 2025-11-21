KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 21 — Two Malaysian pairs — professional men’s doubles duo Goh Sze Fei-Nur Izzuddin Rumsani and mixed doubles world champions Chen Tang Jie-Toh Ee Wei — continued their fine form as they marched into the semi-finals of the Australian Open 2025 in Sydney today.

Second seeds Goh Sze Fei-Nur Izzuddin Rumsani were forced to dig deep before beating the South Korean-Malaysian combination of Choi Sol Gyu-Goh V Shem 21-13, 20-22, 22-20 in a gruelling 69-minute quarter-final match of the Super 500 tournament held in Quaycentre, Olympic Boulevard.

Goh Sze Fei-Nur Izzuddin Rumsani will be up against unseeded Indonesians Raymond Indra-Nikolaus Joaquin, who upset Malaysia’s third-seeded Man Wei Chong-Tee Kai Wun 21-15, 19-21, 21-15.

Earlier, Chen Tang Jie-Toh Ee Wei lived up to their billing as the top seeds by notching their fourth win in five meetings over Taiwanese duo Ye Hong Wei-Nicole Gonzales Chan, at 21-17, 21-15, in 37 minutes.

The world number four will play Pakkapon Teeraratsakul-Sapsiree Taerattanachai of Thailand in the last four tomorrow.

The Thais staged a comeback and brushed aside the challenge from Taiwan’s Yang Po-Hsuan-Hu Ling Fang, winning 17-21, 21-15, 21-12. — Bernama