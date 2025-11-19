KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 19 — Four Malaysian representatives, Chen Tang Jie–Toh Ee Wei, Wan Arif Wan Junaidi–Yap Roy King, Wong Ling Ching and Aidil Sholeh Ali Sadikin confirmed their progress to the second round of the 2025 Australian Open after defeating their respective opponents today.

In the first round held at the Sydney Olympic Park, Tang Jie–Ee Wei easily defeated compatriots Wong Tien Ci–Lim Chiew Sien 21–19, 21–9 to book a meeting with Taiwanese representatives, Liu Kuang Heng–Jheng Yu Chieh.

In the men’s doubles event, Wan Arif–Roy King continued their progress by defeating the home team of Phillip Halim–Landon Hosea Kurniawan 21–8, 21–11, and will next face professional doubles Goh V Shem–Choi Sol Gyu.

National women’s singles player Ling Ching defeated Australia’s Amy Wang 21–10, 21–11 and will meet Canadian player Michelle Li.

In the men’s singles category, Aidil Sholeh defeated compatriot Eogene Ewe 21–15, 21–12 to meet Japanese player Yushi Tanaka in the second round.

Other results involving Malaysian players:

Women’s singles:

Supanida Katethong (THA) bt K. Letshanaa 21–18, 16–21, 21–18

Mixed doubles:

Jafar Hidayatullah–Felisha Alberta Nathaniel Pasaribu (INA) bt Jimmy Wong–Lai Pei Jing 21–16, 21–18. — Bernama