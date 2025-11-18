ZURICH, Nov 18 — Following are teams qualified for the 2026 World Cup, to be hosted by the US, Mexico and Canada from June 11 to July 19.

United States

  • Taking part as hosts
  • Best performance: Third (1930)

Mexico

  • Taking part as hosts
  • Best performance: Quarter-finals (1970, 1986)

Canada

  • Taking part as hosts
  • Best performance: Group stage (1986, 2022)

Japan

  • Qualified on: March 20
  • Best performance: Round of 16 (2002, 2010, 2018, 2022)

New Zealand

  • Qualified on: March 24
  • Best performance: Group stage (1982, 2010)

Iran

  • Qualified on: March 25
  • Best performance: Group stage (1978, 1998, 2006, 2014, 2018, 2022)

Argentina

  • Qualified on: March 25
  • Best performance: Winners (1978, 1986, 2022)

Uzbekistan

  • Qualified on: June 5
  • Best performance: Never previously qualified

South Korea

  • Qualified on: June 5
  • Best performance: Fourth place (2002)

Jordan

  • Qualified on: June 5
  • Best performance: Never previously qualified

Australia

  • Qualified on: June 10
  • Best performance: Round of 16 (2006, 2022)

Brazil

  • Qualified on: June 10
  • Best performance: Winners (1958, 1962, 1970, 1994, 2002)

Ecuador

  • Qualified on: June 10
  • Best performance: Round of 16 (2006)

Uruguay

  • Qualified on: September 4
  • Best performance: Winners (1930, 1950)

Colombia

  • Qualified on: September 4
  • Best performance: Quarter-finals (2014)

Paraguay

  • Qualified on: September 4
  • Best performance: Quarter-finals (2010)

Morocco

  • Qualified on: September 5
  • Best performance: Semi-finals (2022)

Tunisia

  • Qualified on: September 8
  • Best performance: Group Stage (1978, 1998, 2002, 2006, 2018, 2022)

Egypt

  • Qualified on: October 8
  • Best performance: Round of 16 (1934)

Algeria

  • Qualified on: October 9
  • Best performance: Round of 16 (2014)

Ghana

  • Qualified on: October 12
  • Best performance: Quarter-finals (2010)

Cape Verde

  • Qualified on: October 13
  • Best performance: Never previously qualified

South Africa

  • Qualified on: October 14
  • Best performance: Group stage (1998, 2002, 2010)

Qatar

  • Qualified on: October 14
  • Best performance: Group stage (2022)

England

  • Qualified on: October 14
  • Best performance: Winners (1966)

Saudi Arabia

  • Qualified on: October 14
  • Best performance: Round of 16 (1994)

Ivory Coast

  • Qualified on: October 14
  • Best performance: Group stage (2006, 2010, 2014)

Senegal

  • Qualified on: October 14
  • Best performance: Quarter-finals (2002)

France

  • Qualified on: November 13
  • Best performance: Winners (1998, 2018)

Croatia

  • Qualified on: November 14
  • Best performance: Runners-up (2018)

Portugal

  • Qualified on November 16
  • Best performance: Third place (1966)

Norway

  • Qualified on November 16
  • Best performance: Round of 16 (1938, 1998) — Reuters

     

     