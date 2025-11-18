ZURICH, Nov 18 — Following are teams qualified for the 2026 World Cup, to be hosted by the US, Mexico and Canada from June 11 to July 19.
United States
- Taking part as hosts
- Best performance: Third (1930)
Mexico
- Taking part as hosts
- Best performance: Quarter-finals (1970, 1986)
Canada
- Taking part as hosts
- Best performance: Group stage (1986, 2022)
Japan
- Qualified on: March 20
- Best performance: Round of 16 (2002, 2010, 2018, 2022)
New Zealand
- Qualified on: March 24
- Best performance: Group stage (1982, 2010)
Iran
- Qualified on: March 25
- Best performance: Group stage (1978, 1998, 2006, 2014, 2018, 2022)
Argentina
- Qualified on: March 25
- Best performance: Winners (1978, 1986, 2022)
Uzbekistan
- Qualified on: June 5
- Best performance: Never previously qualified
South Korea
- Qualified on: June 5
- Best performance: Fourth place (2002)
Jordan
- Qualified on: June 5
- Best performance: Never previously qualified
Australia
- Qualified on: June 10
- Best performance: Round of 16 (2006, 2022)
Brazil
- Qualified on: June 10
- Best performance: Winners (1958, 1962, 1970, 1994, 2002)
Ecuador
- Qualified on: June 10
- Best performance: Round of 16 (2006)
Uruguay
- Qualified on: September 4
- Best performance: Winners (1930, 1950)
Colombia
- Qualified on: September 4
- Best performance: Quarter-finals (2014)
Paraguay
- Qualified on: September 4
- Best performance: Quarter-finals (2010)
Morocco
- Qualified on: September 5
- Best performance: Semi-finals (2022)
Tunisia
- Qualified on: September 8
- Best performance: Group Stage (1978, 1998, 2002, 2006, 2018, 2022)
Egypt
- Qualified on: October 8
- Best performance: Round of 16 (1934)
Algeria
- Qualified on: October 9
- Best performance: Round of 16 (2014)
Ghana
- Qualified on: October 12
- Best performance: Quarter-finals (2010)
Cape Verde
- Qualified on: October 13
- Best performance: Never previously qualified
South Africa
- Qualified on: October 14
- Best performance: Group stage (1998, 2002, 2010)
Qatar
- Qualified on: October 14
- Best performance: Group stage (2022)
England
- Qualified on: October 14
- Best performance: Winners (1966)
Saudi Arabia
- Qualified on: October 14
- Best performance: Round of 16 (1994)
Ivory Coast
- Qualified on: October 14
- Best performance: Group stage (2006, 2010, 2014)
Senegal
- Qualified on: October 14
- Best performance: Quarter-finals (2002)
France
- Qualified on: November 13
- Best performance: Winners (1998, 2018)
Croatia
- Qualified on: November 14
- Best performance: Runners-up (2018)
Portugal
- Qualified on November 16
- Best performance: Third place (1966)
Norway
- Qualified on November 16
- Qualified on November 16
- Best performance: Round of 16 (1938, 1998)