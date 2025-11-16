KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 16 — Negeri Sembilan FC striker Luqman Hakim Shamsudin described his return to the Harimau Malaya squad as a huge blessing after struggling with a serious hamstring injury for over a year.

He said there was no such thing as being late to answer Malaysia’s call up to join the central training camp led by head coach Peter Cklamovski in the run up to the 2027 Asian Cup qualifier against Nepal this Tuesday.

“This is a chance for me to show I can compete with other teammates. Before this, my football journey did have its ups and downs, which is a maturing experience.

“Alhamdullilah after so long, if I’m not wrong, almost over a year I wasn’t called up, so I feel proud and blessed as well as very happy,” he said when met here today.

Luqman Hakim was called up to join the national squad training camp to replace Kuching City FC striker Jordan Mintah, who had to pull out due to health problems.

The last time Luqman Hakim played for the national squad was in 2022 against Singapore in an international friendly match.

He expressed belief that the high-intensity training after five days of joining the central training has helped him regain his game and was open to playing in any position Cklamovski wants. — Bernama