KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 14 — Malaysia’s professional men’s doubles pair Goh Sze Fei and Nur Izzuddin Mohd Rumsani advanced to the semi-finals of the Japan Masters after registering a hard-fought victory over a Taiwanese pair today.

The second-seeded Malaysians defeated Lee Jhe-Huei and Yang Po-Hsuan in 46 minutes during the quarter-final clash at Kumamoto Prefectural Gymnasium.

Sze Fei-Nur Izzuddin won the first game 21-16 but lost the second 10-21.

They bounced back to clinch the deciding game 21-16 to knock out the fifth-seeded Taiwanese.

Sze Fei-Nur Izzuddin will next meet the winners of the clash between fellow Malaysians Wan Arif Wan Junaidi and Yap Roy King and home pair Hiroki Midorikawa and Kyohei Yamashita. — Bernama