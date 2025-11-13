KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 13 — The national men’s and women’s indoor hockey squads departed for Prague, Czech Republic, yesterday to participate in a series of invitational tournaments and friendly matches as part of their preparations for the 2025 Sea Games in Thailand next month.

The Malaysian Hockey Confederation (MHC) said the tour was crucial for the squads to assess their readiness after several months of intensive training, as well as to test strategies and player combinations against quality European clubs.

For the men’s squad under coach Muhamad Amin Rahim, they will compete in nine matches, comprising five in an invitational tournaments against clubs from the Czech Republic, Slovakia, and Germany, and four friendly matches against Czech clubs to refine tactical aspects ahead of the biennial sports event.

“This tour is important to gauge the team’s current preparation level. So far, I am satisfied with the performance shown and hope this momentum continues until the SEA Games.

“The opportunity to compete in Europe must be fully utilised by the players to showcase their best performance, while allowing the coaching team to identify weaknesses that need improvement before the SEA Games and strategise the best combinations for the team,” he said in a statement today.

The national men’s indoor hockey squad will compete in the Pragochema Cup, Prague Indoor 2025 at Sportshall Sokol Kbely, starting Nov 15, with their first matches against Tresenwalder (Germany), HC 1972 Rakovnik (Czech Republic), and Raca (Slovakia).

On Nov 16, the tournament will continue with placement and final matches, while they are scheduled to face four more Czech clubs in friendly matches, namely against Mnichovice, Slavia, Bohemians, and Litice from Nov 17 to 21.

Meanwhile, the national women’s indoor hockey squad, also on the tour, will play 10 matches, consisting five in an invitational tournament involving clubs from the Czech Republic and Germany, and five friendly matches against clubs from the Czech Republic and Ukraine.

Head coach Rodzhanizam Mat Radzi said the experience of playing in Europe was invaluable as it provided players the opportunity to hone their skills against world-class teams in real match conditions.

The women’s squad will start their campaign against Tresenwalder (Germany), HC Bohemians Praha, and Praga (Czech Republic) on Nov 15–16, before facing Ukraine, Slavia, Bohemians, Pragovka, and Litice in subsequent friendly matches. — Bernama