PETALING JAYA, Sept 4 — Newly crowned world champions Chen Tang Jie and Toh Ee Wei have reportedly said they are grateful for the appreciation they received recently but intend to remain focused on their goals.

According to The Star, the pair today received RM50,000 from snack company Mamee-Double Decker following an earlier RM20,000 government incentive, while the Badminton Association of Malaysia is also preparing to announce a reward.

“As athletes, everyone faces their own pressure. For us, nothing has changed — we will start again from zero and remain humble,” Tang Jie was quoted as saying.

The pair reportedly said the rewards will not distract them from their focus on new goals and maintaining strict training discipline.

“Of course it motivates us because we have worked so hard for so long. Now we want to enjoy this moment,” Ee Wei reportedly added.

Chen and Toh made history last week in Paris by becoming Malaysia’s first-ever mixed doubles world champions after defeating China’s Jiang Zhenbang and Wei Yaxin in the final.