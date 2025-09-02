SEPANG, Sept 2 — Communication and a balanced character are the main keys to Chen Tang Jie-Toh Ee Wei’s success when they lifted the world champion title in Paris, last Sunday.

The national mixed doubles head coach, Nova Widianto, said that this aspect was the differentiator compared to other pairs who were just armed with skills on the court.

“Many other pairs have skills, but if their communication and character are not in sync, they cannot become champions.

“In Paris, they showed composure, confidence and excellent communication, that is the real key to their victory,” he told Bernama at Kuala Lumpur International Airport today.

Meanwhile, Nova, who is also a two-time world champion, said that his team’s success did not come by chance and admitted that he almost gave up on guiding the world’s fourth-ranked pair.

“As a coach, we have to be patient, but in fact, I have also been angry, almost every tournament has problems.

“However, it is our job to encourage and guide them, maybe that is what makes Tang Jie-Ee Wei feel grateful because even though there are problems, I still support them,” he said.

Meanwhile, women’s doubles head coach Rosman Razak admitted that the success of his team, Pearly Tan-M Thinaah, does not lie solely in their speed and strokes.

On the contrary, the main factor in their silver medal was the maturity they displayed on the court.

“In the past, if their game did not go well, their emotions would be affected and their game would sink.

“But now they dare to change tactics, listen to instructions and continue to fight. Whether it works or not is secondary, what is important is that they are ready to give everything,” he said. — Bernama