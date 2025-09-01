BERLIN, Sept 1 — Bayer Leverkusen have parted ways with coach Erik ten Hag after just two months on the job, German Press Agency (dpa) reported.

“Bayer 04 Leverkusen has parted ways with head coach Erik ten Hag with immediate effect. Training will be taken over by the assistant coaching staff for the time being,” the Bundesliga club said on platform X.

Dutchman ten Hag had to go after Leverkusen managed only one point from their first two league matches: a 2-1 home defeat against Hoffenheim and a 3-3 draw at Werder Bremen, where they squandered a two-goal lead against 10 Bremen players.

Ten Hag had reportedly also lost credit in other areas, and club bosses had not backed him before and after Saturday’s match in Bremen. The team’s next match is on September 12 against Eintracht Frankfurt.

Former Ajax and Manchester United coach ten Hag, 55, had succeeded Xabi Alonso, who moved on to Real Madrid, at the 2024 Bundesliga and German Cup champions on July 1 and had a contract until 2027. — Bernama-dpa