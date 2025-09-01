LOS ANGELES, Sept 1 — Luis Suarez appeared to spit at a staff member of the opposing team during an ugly brawl following Inter Miami’s 3-0 loss to the Seattle Sounders in the Leagues Cup final yesterday.

Immediately after the final whistle at Lumen Field, veteran Uruguay striker Suarez rushed at 20-year-old Sounders midfielder Obed Vargas and put him in a headlock, sparking a melee involving multiple players and staff from both sides.

Officials scrambled to restore order, but cameras caught Suarez appearing to spit at a Seattle coach as he walked away from Vargas.

Inter Miami coach Javier Mascherano said afterwards he was too far away to comment on any specific incidents.

“Nobody likes these kinds of actions at the end of a match, but if there’s a reaction, maybe there was provocation,” he said.

Certainly there were multiple scuffles before the trophy ceremony finally got under way, with both teams still in attendance.

Sounders coach Brian Schmetzer took the high road, preferring to focus on the strong collective effort from his team in a victory over a Miami side led by Argentine superstar Lionel Messi.

“Unfortunately that is going to take some of the attention away from a great performance by the Seattle Sounders,” Schmetzer said of the brawl.

“I guess we can take that as a compliment that Miami’s frustrations led to some things happening on the field that shouldn’t happen on the field.

“I’m going to shut that down because that shouldn’t be the story,” said Schmetzer, who added he had a “quiet moment” with Messi on the field after the game.

But Suarez will be under scrutiny for his role.

The 38-year-old’s reputation as one of the game’s arch-villains was cemented when he bit Giorgio Chiellini during the 2014 World Cup.

He has also been sanctioned for biting incidents and racist abuse of an opposing player in club play. — AFP