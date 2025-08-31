KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 31 — National mixed doubles pair, Chen Tang Jie-Toh Ee Wei, created another round of history by becoming the first Malaysian mixed doubles representatives to reach the final of the 2025 BWF World Championships in Paris yesterday.

The world number four pair had no problem silencing the home crowd’s cheers for their aspiring local pair Thom Gicquel-Delphine Delrue in the semifinal action at the Adidas Arena, winning in straight sets, 21-18 and 21-16, in 53 minutes.

Awaiting them in the world champion decider is the world number two pair from China, Jiang Zhen Bang-Wei Ya Xin.

For the record, Malaysia’s best achievement in the mixed doubles category was through the pair of Koo Kien Keat-Wong Pei Tty in 2006 in Madrid, Spain.

Earlier, the country’s top women’s doubles pair, Pearly Tan-M.Thinaah, also made history by becoming the first Malaysian women’s doubles representatives to advance to the final of the BWF World Championships after coming from a set down to defeat Japanese pair, Nami Matsuyama-Chiharu Shida in three sets. — Bernama