LONDON, Aug 29 — Liverpool manager Arne Slot has said he is still open to the idea of recruiting “the right player” as the prospect of Newcastle letting Alexander Isak leave appeared to increase yesterday.

The Reds have already had one reported £110 million (RM625 million) bid for the 25-year-old Sweden striker rejected, but he remains determined to leave and is training alone.

Newcastle are reported to be close to signing Stuttgart striker Nick Woltemade, which could make them more willing to accept an offer for Isak in the closing days of the summer transfer window.

Slot did not rule out the possibility of the Premier League champions going back into the transfer market ahead of Monday’s deadline when he spoke to the media today ahead of Sunday’s match against Arsenal.

“We try to sign players that can help us, but there’s no reason after the first two games to complain or to think we need more,” he said.

“If we can strengthen the squad then we will always try to do that, if it’s for the right money and the right player, and there are only three or four days to go now.

“Let’s see if we do something, and if we do something, what we can do.”

Arsenal were Liverpool’s closest challengers last season and Slot is well aware of the threat posed by the Gunners, particularly at set-pieces.

“What stands out in a negative way for us, is that we’ve conceded — if I include the (pre-season) Bilbao game — four set-pieces,” said Slot.

“And of course, as we all know, that’s one of (Arsenal’s) strengths, not the (only) strength, but one of their strengths, because they can play in multiple ways.

“You can see how well they are managed by Mikel (Arteta) and they have been working for five years together, because they can play almost every style there is in football. And that tells you how well managed they are.

“(Defending set-pieces) is a part we need to improve. We were really good at (it) last season, so there’s no panicking at all.” — AFP