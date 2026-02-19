LONDON, Feb 19 — Liverpool manager Arne Slot said on Thursday he believes striker Alexander Isak is in the “final stages of rehab” and could return by the end of next month to bolster the Reds’ push for Champions League qualification.

The British record signing has been sidelined since mid-December when he fractured a bone in his lower leg and needed ankle surgery following a sliding tackle from Tottenham’s Micky van de Ven.

His injury came just as 26-year-old Sweden international Isak, who joined Premier League champions Liverpool for £125 million (RM658 million) from top-flight rivals Newcastle in September, was finding his form at Anfield with two goals in six matches.

“Alex has been on the pitch, not with his football boots but with his running shoes for the first time this week,” Slot told reporters.

“The next step is doing work with the ball, which every player likes most, then the next step is to come into the group and then it takes a while before you’re ready to play.

“It will be some time around there, end of March, start of April, where he is hopefully back with the group. That is not to say you are ready to play, let alone start a game.

“But it’s nice that rehab goes well; that’s a compliment to him and our medical staff.

“I think we all know the moment you go on the pitch it doesn’t take three months but these final stages of rehab can also make it change.”

Isak is one of five Liverpool first-team players currently sidelined, with only Jeremie Frimpong close to a return.

The right-back has been out since the end of last month with a hamstring injury but is expected to be available for next weekend’s visit of West Ham.

‘Useful rest’

Liverpool have had a rare week without a match ahead of Sunday’s trip to Nottingham Forest.

“It is nice and useful as the players we are having, nine out of 10 go to the national team so for seven, eight, nine months they hardly have a time off,” said Dutch boss Slot, who insisted he had no need of a rest himself.

“It was nice but I did not really need it. Last season I felt I needed it more in this period of time. I am enjoying the work I do here.”

Liverpool, after a slow start to their title defence—are now sixth and within three points of the top four with 12 games to go.

They next play three of the bottom four clubs as they look to get themselves into a Champions League position.

Premier League leaders Arsenal were left just five points clear of second-placed Manchester City after blowing a two-goal lead in a shock 2-2 draw away to rock-bottom Wolves on Wednesday.

Slot, however, said: “We didn’t need yesterday to know how difficult it is to win a Premier League game. What has made the Premier League nicer this season than three, four, five, six years ago is it’s more competitive.” — AFP