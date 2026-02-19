KUCHING, Feb 19 — A security guard claimed trial in the Sessions Court here today to three charges involving child pornography activities and possession of child sexual abuse material and obscene content on a smartphone.

The 25-year-old pleaded not guilty after the three charges under different sections were read to him before Judge Musli Ab Hamid.

The first charge comes under Section 8 of the Sexual Offences Against Children Act (Soaca) 2017 for allegedly being involved in the business of child pornography, an offence punishable by up to 15 years in prison and at least three strokes of the cane upon conviction.

He was also charged under Section 10 of the same Act for allegedly possessing child sexual abuse material on a smartphone.

The offence carries a maximum penalty of five years’ imprisonment, a fine of up to RM10,000, or both.

The accused faces a third charge under Section 292 of the Penal Code for possession of obscene material on the same device, which is punishable by up to three years in prison, or a fine, or both.

All the offences were allegedly committed at around 8.30pm at a house on Jalan Batu Kawa, here.

Musli allowed the accused to be released on bail of RM50,000 with a cash deposit of RM10,000 and two local sureties with fixed addresses in Kuching.

The court also ordered the accused to report to the nearest police station on the first day of every month and to surrender his passport to the court.

Case management was fixed for March 13, while the trial dates were set for May 13 and June 15-16.

Deputy public prosecutor Asmawi Nur Haqim Mokhtar appeared for the prosecution, while the accused was represented by counsels Francis Teron and Benedict Yeo Wei Hup. —The Borneo Post

* If you are experiencing sexual violence, the following hotlines offer free and confidential support: Talian Kasih at 15999 or WhatsApp 019-2615999 (24/7); All Women’s Action Society at 016-2374221/016-2284221 (9.30am-5.30pm); and Women’s Aid Organisation (WAO) at 03-30008858 or SMS/WhatsApp TINA 018-9888058 (24/7)