LONDON, Aug 15 — Premier League referees are likely to award more penalties this season in a tougher response to players who grapple and hold opponents in the penalty area.

Howard Webb, chief operating officer of referees’ body the PGMOL, told reporters on Thursday that feedback from a recent Premier League survey had highlighted “a few too many” clear holding offences going unpunished.

He said VAR could intervene in situations of “extreme non-footballing action” where a player was clearly dragging another to the ground, even off the ball.

“I would expect, if we’re sitting around this table this time next year, there to have been a few more penalties given for holding offences than what we’ve seen (last season),” he said.

“But not a huge swing of the pendulum, because that’s really difficult to sustain over a period of time.”

Webb said there would still be “some grey zone situations where the referee’s call stands, where the referee says ‘No, it’s a small touch, it’s not impacting his ability to move the ball, it’s mutual holding.

“That will stay the referee’s call.

“When there’s no considerations to support the referee’s call, then we’ll expect VAR to get involved as well,” added Webb.

Nottingham Forest were awarded a penalty, confirmed after a VAR check, last season in a 7-0 thrashing of Brighton & Hove Albion when Tariq Lamptey bundled Forest captain Morgan Gibbs-White to the ground.

A subsequent Premier League statement referred to “sustained holding with no attempt to play the ball”.

The PGMOL has tried before to reduce holding but Webb said this time the approach would be more lasting.

“This is not meant to be a two-week campaign, a six-week campaign, August and September and then forget all about it,” he explained.

“If we went in like a steam train and gave every little bit of contact then it would be a six week campaign because we get told very quickly to ease off on what we’re doing.

“We have to take the game with us, we have to be credible.”

The new season kicks off on Friday when champions Liverpool host Bournemouth. — Reuters