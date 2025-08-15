KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 15 — Former national hockey player Arrifin Mohd Ghani has been appointed as the new Sports Commissioner (PJS) effective today, on a two-year contract.

The appointment, announced by the Sports Commissioner’s Office via its official Facebook page, sees Arrifin succeeding Datuk Suhardi Alias.

A national player from 1989 to 1993, Arrifin previously served with the National Sports Council (MSN).

He is a law graduate and was recognised as a Sports Alumni Icon by Universiti Teknologi MARA (UiTM).

He is also the second former national athlete to be appointed to the post, after Datuk Zaiton Othman in 1982.

Youth and Sports Minister Hannah Yeoh congratulated Arrifin on his appointment, expressing confidence in his capabilities.

“With his experience on the field, in sports administration and academia, I’m confident he will strengthen national sports bodies. Wishing him all the best,” she said in a statement. — Bernama