MADRID, Aug 14 — Real Madrid, featuring several new signings, approach the new season with fresh hope under recently-appointed coach Xabi Alonso, looking to turn the page on a disappointing end to the Carlo Ancelotti era with “ambitious” football.

Former Liverpool and Los Blancos midfielder Alonso saw at the Club World Cup in the United States this summer there is plenty of work to do, as Paris Saint-Germain thrashed Madrid 4-0 in the semi-final.

“Things are going to be different... we are starting from scratch,” said Alonso, although some of his findings from the tournament will undoubtedly influence his approach.

Madrid fans also got their first glimpse of the Basque tactician’s plans, and also of England defender Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Alonso showed tactical flexibility, utilising both a four-man and three-man defence, whereas his predecessor Ancelotti tended to stick with four at the back and was criticised for not being adaptive enough in games.

By contrast Alonso was keen to adjust things during matches if he could, including the positioning of his players, and keen to impress on his squad they must all help defensively and with pressing.

“We need and want everyone to defend — the 11 players on the pitch have to be involved defensively,” said Alonso during the tournament, asked specifically about star forwards Vinicius Junior and Kylian Mbappe.

“They have to know how we want to press, and without that, things will be very complicated,” continued Alonso.

“Vini, Jude (Bellingham), Fede (Valverde), Kylian, those up front, the defence has to push forward too.”

Alonso is looking to obtain the balance that Ancelotti failed to achieve last season following Mbappe’s arrival from PSG.

Although the French superstar struck 43 goals under Ancelotti it was not enough to inspire a Madrid side that finished the season without a major trophy, while Barcelona reclaimed La Liga as part of a domestic treble.

Mbappe’s illness with a stomach bug kept him out of Madrid’s group matches at the Club World Cup, but on his first start was in the destruction by PSG.

“We have to be self-critical, but it will also serve us as a guide for where we need to improve,” said Alonso.

If Alonso can find the formula for Mbappe and Vinicius to work together without sacrificing too much out of possession remains to be seen, while winger Rodrygo Goes does not appear to be part of the coach’s plans, playing a bit-part role in the States.

Goodbyes and new faces

Madrid go into the season without Luka Modric in the squad for the first time in over a decade, with the Croatian’s experience and quality a big miss for a side lacking some guile in midfield.

Los Blancos’ hope is for Turkish playmaker Arda Guler to be able to thrive there and become a player who can control the tempo of a game.

“The coach is trying to make us have more control of the game, and that’s better for me,” said Guler.

The 20-year-old should get plenty of chances to play at the start of the season with Jude Bellingham sidelined until around mid-October after shoulder surgery to solve a long-running issue.

By then new arrival and fellow England international Alexander-Arnold may have established himself in the side.

The full-back, who joined from Liverpool before the end of his contract so he could play at the Club World Cup, adds further attacking quality to a Madrid squad brimming with it.

Madrid hope Dean Huijsen could help solve some issues at the back, while Alvaro Carreras and Franco Mastantuono also join, with Los Blancos spending over 170 million euros ($200 million) this summer.

Dani Carvajal’s return from a long-term knee injury is another piece of good news for a Madrid side who need it after their 2024-25 campaign was more noteworthy for the club’s attacks on referees than for success on the field.

Alonso, who hopes to play an “ambitious” game with “emotion and energy”, wants the world to be talking about Real Madrid’s football once again. — AFP