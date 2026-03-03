BUKIT MERTAJAM, March 3 — The Seberang Perai Tengah Social Welfare Department (JKM) Office is seeking the biological mother or next of kin of a baby girl left at the Seberang Jaya Hospital on May 16 last year.

Child Protector Siti Nur Fazlina Md Daud said the baby’s mother, known as Dita Ledia, an Indonesian national, had disappeared during discussions over the child’s welfare.

“The baby was rescued under the Child Act 2001 and is now in a safe place, under the care of the JKM.

“The child does not have a birth certificate, as the mother failed to register the birth with the National Registration Department. Efforts to trace her have been unsuccessful as she has no valid address, and the phone number provided cannot be reached,” she said in a statement today.

She said an application for exemption under Section 15(3) of the Child Act 2001 has been approved to allow media publication, and anyone with information about the child’s mother can contact her at 04-538 2584. — Bernama