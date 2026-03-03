KUALA LUMPUR, March 3 — National swimmer Khiew Hoe Yean has set a mission to break the national record in the men’s 400m freestyle at the Asian Games in Japan and the Commonwealth Games in Scotland this year.

The 23-year-old said he aims to set new records at both events to establish himself as a world-class swimmer.

“If I can clock 3 minutes 46 seconds or 3:45s, it means I am a world-class swimmer, as that timing should even be good enough for a spot in a World Championship final. That is my goal for this year.

“I am in good condition to chase that target; I just need to stay disciplined and consistent in my training,” he told Bernama today.

Hoe Yean himself set the national record for the men’s 400m freestyle at the 2025 World University Games in Berlin, with a time of 3:47.38s, surpassing the old record of 3:48.36s.

The Kuala Lumpur-born athlete is also targeting consistent performances in every competition he enters, to build confidence ahead of the Asian Games and Commonwealth Games.

On the matter of a new coach, Hoe Yean hopes Aquatic Malaysia (MAS) will appoint a coach on a long-term contract to ensure the national team’s training will not be disrupted.

“We have made two changes to the coach since 2023; having a coach with a long-term plan is crucial for swimmers,” he added.

Former national swimming coach Eric Anderson did not renew his contract with MAS when it expired on Dec 31, 2025.

That post has been vacant since, but MAS said a new coach will be appointed this month. — Bernama