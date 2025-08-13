KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 13 — Three lucky young local footballers will have the opportunity to train at the training centre of one of the English Premier League’s top clubs, Tottenham Hotspur, in London.

Through the Dashing Talent Scholarship programme, a men’s grooming brand, the three players will be selected from among 120 shortlisted participants aged 15 to 18 to train at one of the world’s most prestigious football development institutions.

“We urge young talents who are interested to submit a short video clip showcasing their football skills.

“These video clips can be sent to the official Instagram and TikTok accounts of the Dashing Talent Scholarship (@biasiswabakatdashing),” Dashing said in a statement today.

According to the statement, an expert coaching panel will evaluate all entries and shortlist the 120 most promising players to attend a talent identification camp at Arena Sukan Kuala Lumpur here in October.

The statement added that the camp will be run by Tottenham Hotspur’s global development coaches and will feature a series of structured assessments, intensive training sessions, and talent development programmes aimed at identifying players with the potential to excel internationally. — Bernama