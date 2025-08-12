MADRID, Aug 12 — Atletico Madrid have signed Italy forward Giacomo Raspadori from Serie A champions Napoli on a five-year contract, the La Liga club announced on Monday.

Raspadori, who also won the Scudetto with Napoli in 2023, has joined for €20 million (RM98 million), according to Spanish media reports.

The 25-year-old scored six goals for Napoli last term in his third season with the club after signing from Sassuolo in 2022.

Atletico, who finished third in La Liga last season, have made several signings this summer as they bid to launch a title challenge.

Raspadori was part of Italy’s Euro 2020-winning squad and has scored nine goals in 40 appearances for the national team.

Other high-profile arrivals to the Metropolitano include winger Alex Baena from Villarreal, David Hancko from Feyenoord and American midfielder Johnny Cardoso from Real Betis. — AFP