KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 10 — National mixed doubles pair Wee Yee Hern-Chan Wen Tse pulled off an upset over top seed Ratchapol Makkasasithorn-Nattamon Laisuan to claim their maiden title at the Thailand International Series 2025 in Nakhon Ratchasima, today.

The world number 144 pair and third seeds took 33 minutes to deny the world number 64 pair a chance to taste their glory on home soil in Terminal 21 Korat, 22-20, 21-16.

This is Yee Hern-Wen Tse's second win over the Thais in three matches since they first crossed paths in the Sri Lanka International Challenge 2025 last February.

Yee Hern-Wen Tse are next slated to feature in the Malaysia International Challenge 2025, which will be held in Perak from this Tuesday until Aug 17.

They will take on Australian duo Timotius Elbert-Sarita Suwanakuboriharn. — Bernama