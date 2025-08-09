ISKANDAR PUTERI, Aug 9 — Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) head coach Xisco Munoz praised the attitude and high commitment shown by his players after defeating arch-rivals Selangor FC 3-0 in the Charity Shield match at the Sultan Ibrahim Stadium here, last night.

The Spaniard said the commendable approach from the start of the match enabled his charges to execute their tactics effectively to contain the opponents’ movements and score an early goal.

He said although Selangor tried to mount a comeback, especially in the second half, his players’ discipline and focus were key to maintaining their intensity and sealing the victory.

“I think in the first half the team had a very good start to the game, we control the game and scoring in the first minute was very important for us.

In the second half, we made some changes to give more balance, but overall, congratulations to the players because they gave everything. I’m very happy because I know how hard they worked in pre-season. We just need to keep going, continue working like that, and we’ll go again,” he told a post-match press conference here, last night.

In last night’s match, JDT’s three goals were scored by new striker Jairo Da Silva in the first minute, followed by defender Eddy Israfilov in the 64th minute and nimble winger Arif Aiman Mohd Hanapi in the 73rd minute.

The victory ensured JDT lifted the Sultan Haji Ahmad Shah Cup for the 10th time since first winning it in 2015.

Meanwhile, Selangor head coach Kinoshi Katsuhito, who was disappointed with the defeat, said the early goal had disrupted the team’s game plan, but blamed his players for not being in the game right from the first whistle.

The Japanese coach said that against a strong team like JDT, such mistakes would inevitably be punished.

“The first goal broke our plan, but we have to be in the game from the very first minute. In the first and second minute, the players lost concentration and we conceded.

“We have to improve on this because if we stay like this, we are not going to be winners. We must stay focused from start to finish. JDT are a very good team, and they punished us in the moment we lost concentration, that’s football,” he said. — Bernama