MUNICH, Aug 9 — Bayern Munich will end a sponsorship promoting tourism in Rwanda after controversy relating to the ongoing conflict in the region.

Bayern yesterday announced its partnership with the African nation, initially signed in 2023 and set to run until 2028, would shift to focus on a youth academy.

“The new arrangement transitions away from a commercial sponsorship to a dedicated partnership focusing on football development in Rwanda through the expansion of the FC Bayern Youth Academy in Kigali,” Bayern CEO Jan-Christian Dreesen said in a statement.

The statement did not expressly mention the underlying reasons for the shift, but German media yesterday widely reported the decision was motivated by criticism as a result of the escalating conflict.

In February, Bayern fans held up a banner at a home game saying the deal “betrayed the values” of the club.

The Rwandan government has been accused of disregarding human rights and supporting rebels fighting against government forces in the neighbouring Democratic Republic of the Congo.

At the beginning of 2025, violence in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo intensified.

The Rwandan-backed M23 armed group and Rwandan troops seized Goma, the capital of North Kivu province, in January, and then Bukavu, the capital of South Kivu province, in February.

The UN estimates thousands have died as a result of the attacks.

The deal included ‘Visit Rwanda’ advertising at Bayern’s 75,000-seat Allianz Arena home ground and replaced a controversial deal with Qatar, which was also criticised by the club’s supporters.

Following criticism of the previous deal, Bayern sent staff to Rwanda to assess the situation on the ground. The new contract runs until 2028.

Premier League side Arsenal and Champions League winners Paris Saint-Germain also have faced criticism for similar sponsorship deals with Rwanda. — AFP