LONDON, Aug 5 — Sunderland head coach Regis Le Bris was rewarded with a new long-term contract until 2028 yesterday after leading the club to Premier League promotion.

The 49-year-old Frenchman was appointed in June 2024 after leaving Lorient and led the Black Cats back into the top flight.

A 2-1 win over Sheffield United in the Championship play-off final in May marked the club’s return to the Premier League after an eight-year absence.

“The connection I have with the staff, players, and supporters has been natural, and we shared many great moments together,” said Le Bris, whose side open their 2025-26 campaign at home to West Ham on August 16.

“The collective ambition is there to see and now, there is a desire to become stronger. I can feel the energy and intent to push forward, and we need that in the next challenges we will face.

“In every part of the organisation, everyone has their own part to play, and we are all aligned.”

Sunderland finished fourth in the Championship last season before earning a dramatic play-off semi-final victory over Coventry to seal their spot at Wembley, where Tommy Watson’s winner secured top flight football.

The club have signed eight players over the summer including former Arsenal and Bayer Leverkusen midfielder Granit Xhaka.

Director of Football Florent Ghisolfi said: “Regis’ new contract is a mark of recognition for the outstanding work he’s undertaken since arriving at Sunderland, and more importantly, it reflects our trust in the future we’re building together.

“Our objective is to establish Sunderland as a Premier League Club - not just in name, but in identity, performance, and ambition - and Regis is an important part of that vision.” — AFP