SINGAPORE, Aug 3 — The United States set a new world record in sealing a dominant victory in the mixed 4x100m freestyle relay at the world championships on Saturday.

The US team took gold in Singapore in 3min 18.48sec, beating Australia’s previous leading time of 3:18.83 set in 2023.

The “neutral athletes” team from Russia finished second in 3:19.68, with France third in 3:21.35.

The American team of Jack Alexy, Patrick Sammon, Kate Douglass and Torri Huske took control from the start and from then on their battle was against the clock.

“We all came out tonight wanting to get that win for Team USA and with the world record, we all knew in the back of our mind we had that ability,” said Douglass.

“I’m really happy with how it turned out.”

The US topped the medal table at the start of the day and their latest success consolidated their lead heading into the final day of the championships.

“It’s great to be racing with my team-mates,” said Alexy.

“The world record was in the back of our minds.” — AFP