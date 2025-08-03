MACAU, Aug 3 — Malaysian shuttler Justin Hoh fell short of claiming his maiden World Tour title after a straight-game defeat to Indonesia’s Alwi Farhan in the Macau Open final here today.

The 21-year-old, ranked 45th in the world, was outplayed 15-21, 5-21 by the world No. 25 and 2023 world junior champion at the Macau East Asian Games Dome, The Sunday Star reported.

Despite the loss, it was a breakthrough week for Justin as he reached his first-ever World Tour final.

He is the first Malaysian men’s singles player to do so this year.