KUCHING, Aug 1 — Sarawakian golf star Mirabel Ting Ern Hui achieved a major milestone in her blossoming career, capturing her first professional title just weeks after turning pro on July 3.

The 19-year-old from Miri delivered a commanding performance to secure a nine-shot victory at the PGM Royal Pahang Championship, held at the Pahang Royal Golf Club, finishing with a three-day total of 14-under-par 202.

Mirabel was in control from start to finish in the 54-hole tournament, opening with a 67, then surging ahead with a brilliant 65 on Wednesday to take a five-shot lead into the final round.

She closed with a composed two-under 70 on Thursday and was the only player in the women’s field to shoot under par in all three rounds.

This marks Mirabel’s second career win on the PGM Tour, her first being at the Fortuner Cup in June 2023, when she was still an amateur.

The win also earned her RM10,000 in prize money.

Veteran pro Aretha Pan finished runner-up with a five-under 211 (68-69-74), while fellow Sarawakian Zulaikah Nasser claimed third place at even-par 216 (73-72-71).

Reflecting on her win, Mirabel paid a heartfelt tribute to her late grandfather, Ng Siaw Pheng, who introduced her to the sport.

“He always hoped I’d turn pro and compete at the highest level,” she told the New Straits Times.

“He was always there for me and Malcolm (my brother) whenever we returned to Miri.”

Mirabel said she was thrilled to be playing at home and alongside her brother.

“This win means a lot,” she added.

The former world No. 2 amateur made her professional debut earlier this month at the Amundi Evian Championship in France, one of the LPGA’s five majors.

Although she missed the cut, she has now bounced back impressively on home soil. — The Borneo Post