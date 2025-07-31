BUDAPEST, July 31 — Ferrari announced a multi-year contract extension with Formula One team boss Fred Vasseur on Thursday, ending immediate speculation about the Frenchman’s future at the helm.

Vasseur, 57, has been in the post since the beginning of 2023 and was key to persuading seven times world champion Lewis Hamilton to join from Mercedes this season.

His tenure was questioned earlier in the year with reports suggesting Ferrari had sounded out Christian Horner, the Briton who was sacked by Red Bull this month and has yet to comment on what he will do next.

“Today we want to recognise what has been built and commit to what still needs to be achieved,” said Ferrari CEO Benedetto Vigna in a statement released ahead of this weekend’s Hungarian Grand Prix.

“It reflects our trust in Fred’s leadership, a trust rooted in shared ambition, mutual expectations and clear responsibility.”

Ferrari are second in the championship after 13 of the season’s 24 races but a massive 268 points adrift of dominant champions McLaren.

Hamilton, the most successful driver in the history of the sport with 105 wins, has yet to stand on the podium for his new employers although he did win a Saturday sprint in Shanghai in March.

Ferrari highlighted Vasseur’s ability to lead under pressure, as well as bring change to the team.

“I’m grateful for the trust Ferrari continues to place in me. This renewal is not just a confirmation — it’s a challenge to keep progressing, to stay focused, and to deliver,” said Vasseur in the statement.

“Over the past 30 months, we’ve laid strong foundations, and now we must build on them with consistency and determination. We know what’s expected, and we’re all fully committed to meeting those expectations and taking the next step forward together.”

Hamilton made a passionate defence of Vasseur in Canada last month amid speculation the Ferrari team boss could be replaced.

“I love working with Fred. Fred’s the main reason I’m in this team and I got the opportunity to be here, which I’m forever grateful for. And we’re in this together,” said the 40-year-old.

“Things aren’t perfect but for me, I’m here to work with the team but also with Fred. I want Fred here. I do believe Fred is the person to take us to the top.”

Ferrari last won a championship in 2008, the year Hamilton took his first drivers’ crown with McLaren. The last driver to be champion with Ferrari was Kimi Raikkonen in 2007. — Reuters