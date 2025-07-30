LONDON, July 30 — Goalkeeper James Trafford has signed a deal to return to Manchester City from Burnley, the Premier League giants announced on Tuesday.

Man City activated a £27.5 million (RM155.5 million) buy-back clause for the 22-year-old England youth international, according to British media reports.

Trafford, who never played for the City senior team during his first spell at the Etihad Stadium, left for Burnley in 2023.

He struggled in his first season as the Clarets were relegated from the Premier League, but equalled an English football record with 29 clean sheets last term to help Burnley earn promotion back into the top flight.

“This is the place I call home — it’s a truly special football club with fantastic people who make it such a unique place to work and play,” he said in a statement.

“I am still very young and hungry to keep learning and improving — and I know there is no better environment than Manchester City to help make me become the best goalkeeper I can be.

“I will do everything I can to help this great club look to achieve even more success.”

City coach Pep Guardiola dropped established number one Ederson multiple times last season in favour of Stefan Ortega.

Trafford, who will wear the number one shirt, will battle with Brazilian Ederson to be first choice.

He is Man City’s sixth signing of the transfer window after they finished third last season, well adrift of champions Liverpool in their bid for a fifth straight Premier League title.

Rayan Ait-Nouri, Tijjani Reijnders, Marcus Bettinelli, Rayan Cherki and Sverre Nypan have all already moved to the club since the end of last season. — AFP