QUITO, July 29 — Colombia booked their spot in the Women’s Copa America final on Monday after edging Argentina 5-4 in a nail-biting penalty shootout following a goalless semi-final.

Goalkeeper Katherine Tapia saved Paulina Gramaglia’s spot-kick to give Colombia the advantage but Mayra Ramirez then hit the crossbar to rekindle Argentina’s hopes.

Wendy Bonilla put away Colombia’s sixth kick to pile the pressure on Eliana Stabile, who struck the bar to send Argentina crashing out.

“We are finalists and we qualified for the Olympics in Los Angeles, that was our objective. We are prepared for the final,” Tapia said after the match.

Argentina started brightly with Florencia Bonsegundo and Yamila Rodriguez testing the Colombian defence, but keeper Tapia proved equal to the task with a string of crucial saves.

Colombia gradually found their rhythm despite first-half injuries to players on both sides that disrupted the flow of play. Ramirez, Leicy Santos and Linda Caicedo created opportunities but failed to find the breakthrough.

Colombia increased the pressure after halftime and came agonisingly close to taking the lead when Valerin Loboa’s close-range effort looked destined for the net, only for Argentina goalkeeper Solana Pereyra to produce a brilliant save.

The match marked the first use of VAR in the tournament, the technology available only from the knockout stages, when the referee reviewed an incident in the penalty area involving Sophia Braun and Manuela Pavi in stoppage time before ruling it was not a penalty.

Colombia will face either Brazil or Uruguay, who meet in Tuesday’s second semi-final. — Reuters