KUALA LUMPUR, July 26 — National men’s doubles pair Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi Yik are through to the finals of the 2025 China Open after beating Indian pair Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty in their semifinal match at the Olympic Sports Centre Gymnasium in Changzhou yesterday.

The Malaysians hardly broke a sweat as they swept the Indians aside 21-13, 21-17 in only 42 minutes, raking up their 11th win out of 14 meetings.

Aaron-Wooi Yik will go up against Indonesians Fajar Alfian-Muhammad Shohibul Fikri, who sprung a surprise on Chinese pair Liang Wei Keng-Wang Chang by winning 21-19, 21-17 in their semifinal match.

The Malaysian pair have collected three titles this season - the 2025 Asian Badminton Championship, the 2025 Thailand Open and the 2025 Singapore Open. — Bernama