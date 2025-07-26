BASEL, July 26 — England are aiming to retain their title and avenge defeat at the hands of Aitana Bonmati’s Spain in the Women’s World Cup final of two years ago when the rivals meet again tomorrow to decide who will win Euro 2025.

The showdown at St Jakob-Park in the Swiss city of Basel promises to be a fascinating contest between a Spain side looking to add the continental crown to their world title, and an England team who can secure back-to-back European Championship victories, and make up for the heartache of 2023 in the process.

Spain beat England 1-0 in Sydney to win the World Cup for the first time, with Olga Carmona scoring the only goal — another victory for La Roja tomorrow would cement their status as the dominant force in women’s international football.

“We have so much respect for them and the quality they have, but we also believe in ourselves, that we can really step up,” said England’s Ella Toone yesterday.

Toone, 25, scored the first goal for the Lionesses when they beat Germany 2-1 after extra time at Wembley to win the last Women’s Euros three years ago, and has played a key role in Switzerland on their run to a third straight major tournament final.

“It is amazing. To make three consecutive finals for England is something that we can all be so proud of,” she said at the team’s base in Zurich.

That remarkable run has come under the management of Sarina Wiegman, the Dutch coach who took charge in 2021 and immediately turned them into contenders.

“She is a great manager, someone we all have a lot of belief in and we know we are in good hands. It is an unbelievable achievement for her,” added Toone of Wiegman, who also won the Euros with her native Netherlands in 2017.

It has not been an easy road to the final for England this time, with the Lionesses coming back from the brink of elimination more than once.

Their title defence started with a 2-1 defeat by France in their opening group game three weeks ago.

The Lionesses recovered to reach the knockout stages by hammering the Netherlands and Wales, but then required a remarkable comeback from two goals down to eventually beat Sweden on penalties in the quarter-finals.

- Bonmati back -

They then trailed to Italy in the semi-finals in Geneva until a 96th-minute goal by Michelle Agyemang forced extra time, and Chloe Kelly scored the winner just as another shoot-out loomed.

“The belief in the squad, the resilience and the togetherness in this group is just so special,” said Kelly, who has made a big impact from the bench in the last two rounds.

But it remains to be seen if that resilience will be enough against a brilliant Spain side led by reigning Ballon d’Or Bonmati.

The Barcelona midfielder — who was in hospital with viral meningitis just before the tournament started — scored the extra-time winner as Spain edged Germany in the last four to reach a first ever European Championship final.

“All the hard work we have put in has paid off,” said coach Montse Tome, who took over from Jorge Vilda following the 2023 World Cup triumph.

Spain could have as many as seven starters tomorrow who featured in that game in Sydney, including Alexia Putellas — she was only a bit-part player at the World Cup as she recovered from a knee injury, but Bonmati’s predecessor as Ballon d’Or winner has been much more influential here.

The theme of revenge could also apply to the Spaniards, who were knocked out of the last Euros by England, going down in extra time in the quarter-finals.

Just two months ago an Arsenal side featuring several members of Wiegman’s current England squad defeated Barcelona in the final of the Women’s Champions League.

Seven of the players who started for Barcelona that day in Lisbon are likely to start for Spain tomorrow, including Bonmati and Putellas.

If they come out on top they will be the first nation to win the Women’s World Cup and Euros back-to-back since Germany in 2007 and 2009, and they can also follow in the footsteps of their men’s counterparts — Spain beat England in the final of the men’s Euro last year. — AFP