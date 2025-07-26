SPA-FRANCORCHAMPS, July 26 — A downcast Lewis Hamilton said he had never before had a spin like the one that knocked him out of sprint qualifying at the Belgian Grand Prix yesterday, while Ferrari team-mate Charles Leclerc qualified fourth.

But the gloomy seven-time world champion was cleared of blame by veteran commentator and former F1 driver Martin Brundle, who said the rear axle of Hamilton’s Ferrari “broke up under braking”.

Brundle said it was “highly unusual”, adding: “I don’t think there’s anyone more surprised at that than Lewis Hamilton.

“It looks like a technical issue. Nobody will be more surprised than Lewis. It’s almost like the engine sort of stalled out and every time he pulled another shift, it’s just locked the rear axle.”

Hamilton ended up qualifying 18th on the 20-car grid just 24 hours after his highly-charged comments about winning a championship at Ferrari and not suffering the plight of fellow former multiple champions Fernando Alonso and Sebastian Vettel.

He struggled throughout the day at the sprawling and majestic Spa-Francorchamps circuit — one of his favourites — and ran wide at Stavelot early in SQ1 before his spin at the chicane.

Hamilton said he had never experienced that kind of spin before.

Facing reporters later, he was asked what had gone wrong and responded: “I spun.”

He added that it was “the first time, I think, in my career” that he had spun in that way.

“There’s not really a lot to say,” he added. “Obviously, I’m massively frustrated.

“A lot of work has gone in and to be there is not really great. So hopefully tomorrow will be better.” — AFP