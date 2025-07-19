PETALING JAYA, July 19 — Malaysia’s top men’s doubles pair Goh Sze Fei and Nur Izzuddin Rumsani have reportedly advanced to the Japan Open final for the second consecutive year.

According to The Star, the world No. 1 duo secured a straight-games victory over Taiwan’s Liu Kuang-heng and Yang Po-han, winning 21-19, 21-11 in the semi-final at the Tokyo Metropolitan Gymnasium today.

The independent pair will now face South Korea’s world No. 3 Seo Seung-jae and Kim Won-ho in the final tomorrow.

The Korean pair had earlier ended the campaign of Malaysians Ong Yew Sin and Teo Ee Yi, defeating them 21-14, 21-15 in the other semi-final.

Head-to-head, Sze Fei-Izzuddin and Seo-Kim have met twice before, with both sides claiming one victory each.