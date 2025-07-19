KUCHING, July 19 — Premier Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg has dismissed recent attempts to create rifts within Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB), calling them baseless efforts driven by envy over Sarawak’s growing economic success.

Speaking at the launch of the Batang Saribas 1 Bridge and the Betong Division Development Agency (BDDA) today, he said misleading narratives had been circulated online to suggest a falling-out between him and Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan.

“Recently, there were attempts to stir conflict within PBB (Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu), suggesting that Awang Tengah and I are at odds.

“These things happen when people are jealous of our success, because our economy is doing well,” he said.

Abang Johari stressed that such attempts would not derail the unity within the party or Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) as a whole.

He also highlighted Sarawak’s rising global profile in the green energy sector, particularly its leadership in hydrogen development.

He said he had recently been invited to speak in Japan and will be addressing the World Economic Forum in Davos this coming January on the global economy, adding that the forum had recognised Sarawak as an emerging industrial cluster powered by renewable energy.

“Sarawak is being noticed. No other state is producing green energy like we are. With the electricity we generate, we can meet our own needs and sell the surplus to earn income.

“That income can help fund university tuition. Who benefits? The people do,” he said.

Abang Johari reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to unity and people-centric development.

“That is why when we are doing well, some people will try to cause division. But don’t worry – as long as I’m in GPS, we will not be divided.

“We will continue to prioritise the people of Sarawak. As the late Tok Nan (Pehin Sri Adenan Satem) used to say – jangan liat aja (don’t just watch),” he said. — The Borneo Post