PETALING JAYA, July 18 — Ong Yew Sin and Teo Ee Yi have continued their impressive run at the Japan Open, securing a spot in the semi-finals with a thrilling victory over China’s top men's doubles pair, Liang Weikeng and Wang Chang.

According to The Star, the duo, who have been in fine form throughout the tournament, clinched a 25-23, 21-19 win over the world No. 6-ranked Chinese pair at the Tokyo Metropolitan Gymnasium today.

The victory marked their second triumph over Liang and Wang in five encounters.

Yew Sin, whose recent marriage to former Japanese badminton star Aya Ohori seems to be fueling his confidence, played superbly alongside Ee Yi.

They will next face South Korea’s world No. 3 duo, Seo Seung-jae and Kim Won-ho, for a place in the final.