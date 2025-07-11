KUALA LUMPUR, July 11 — National shuttler Leong Jun Hao is expecting a tough time against defending champion Alex Lanier of France in the Japan Open 2025 but says he is ready for the challenge.

Jun Hao, 25, described Lanier as a player with “strength and power” but felt that his injury-free condition allows him to fully focus on delivering his best in the tournament, which begins on Tuesday.

The Malaysian, who will meet Lanier in the first round, had been eliminated as early as the round of 16 in previous Japan Open tournaments.

“So far, training has been going well. Coach Kenneth Jonassen has also been focusing on both on-court and off-court aspects, especially improving fitness,” he said.

Jun Hao said he did not feel any extra pressure as the sole Malaysian men’s singles representative in the tournament.

“But the experience of defeating higher-ranked players before this will surely help me on court,” he told reporters at Academy Badminton Malaysia in Bukit Kiara today.

The world number 24 admitted that the competition in men’s singles has become increasingly intense, and he is taking it as an opportunity to constantly prove his abilities.

“I think maybe among the top 50 to 60, everyone can play at a high level; no match is easy. So, I feel every game is a tough one, especially physically. Recovery becomes very important,” he added.

According to the Badminton World Federation website, Malaysia’s professional men’s singles shuttler Lee Zii Jia has withdrawn from the Japan Open.

However, Team LZJ has not issued any statement on the matter.

Speculation about Zii Jia’s condition has arisen following a cryptic post on his social media account. — Bernama