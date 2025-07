PARIS, July 10 — Seven-time French champions Lyon have kept their Ligue 1 place after winning an appeal against relegation, the French Football Federation (FFF) said yesterday.

Last month, Lyon were relegated to the second-tier Ligue 2 by French football’s financial watchdog, who had placed the club under budgetary restrictions in November.

American businesswoman Michele Kang then took over as club president from compatriot John Textor.

The FFF said Lyon would have to cut their wage bill and transfer budget for the upcoming campaign.

“Lyon would like to thank the appeal commission after it recognised the ambition of the new club management,” the club said in a statement.

“Today’s decision constitutes the first step of re-establishing trust in Lyon.”

Two weeks ago, Textor said he would take a step back from the day-to-day running of the club.

The second-largest shareholder at the club behind Textor, Kang was already president of the Lyon women’s team.

“I’m actually very proud of what we have accomplished to reach this decision, and I can honestly say that we gave everything we have,” said Kang.

“This was really a collective mission and a goal to save the club... and continue its legacy,” she added.

“We are going to do everything in our power to ensure that we’re going to leave this club a little better than the way we found it.”

Lyon finished sixth in Ligue 1 last season to qualify for the Europa League and will be allowed to play in that competition after the successful appeal, but they had already agreed to pay UEFA a fine.

Textor took over as Lyon’s majority owner in December 2022 from long-standing boss Jean-Michel Aulas, who had overseen unprecedented success at the French outfit.

Lyon won seven consecutive French titles between 2002 and 2008, under Aulas.

“Michele Kang has been able to provide, with courage, the guarantees needed to preserve the future of the club,” Aulas said on social media.

“But the most difficult part is to come. A new period is underway, one of reconstruction.”

“I will remain committed, alongside Michele Kang and all those who believe in the strength of Lyon’s ambition,” the 76-year-old Frenchman added.

Textor, 59, also holds stakes in Brazilian side Botafogo and Belgian club Molenbeek.

He sold his 43 percent stake in Premier League side Crystal Palace in mid-June as he tried to balance the books at Lyon.

Lyon have reduced their salary bill with attacker Alexandre Lacazette and goalkeeper Anthony Lopes released.

They have sold Rayan Cherki to Manchester City and Maxence Caqueret to Como.

Textor said his Eagle group has also put 83 million euros ($97 million) into the club.

Only five clubs have won Ligue 1 more often. Paris Saint-Germain hold the record with 13 titles.

Lyon began their pre-season on Monday. Their first game of the Ligue 1 season is a trip to Lens on the weekend of August 15-17. — AFP