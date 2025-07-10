LONDON, July 10 — Novak Djokovic has warned world number one Jannik Sinner that he is ready to go the distance in their blockbuster Wimbledon semi-final tomorrow.

Djokovic beat Italian 22nd seed Flavio Cobolli 6-7 (6/8), 6-2, 7-5, 6-4 in the quarter-finals yesterday to reach a record 14th men’s semi-final at the All England Club.

The 38-year-old is bidding to win a record 25th Grand Slam title and a record-equalling eighth men’s Wimbledon crown.

But Djokovic will have to overcome two huge hurdles to make history, with top seed Sinner lying in wait in the last four before a potential final showdown with Carlos Alcaraz, who has beaten the Serb in the last two Wimbledon finals.

Djokovic will be facing Sinner for the 10th time, with the Italian holding a 5-4 edge after four successive wins.

Sinner won in straight sets in the French Open semi-finals recently, although Djokovic triumphed in their two meetings on grass at Wimbledon in 2022 and 2023.

“I lost in straight sets to Jannik in the semis of Roland Garros. I think I played a solid match. I could have played better, but he was just better player when the moments were important,” Djokovic said.

“So I get another opportunity. For me, this is what counts actually the most. Being in the last stages of Grand Slams and playing against the best player in the world right now.

“Him and Alcaraz are the leaders of the tennis today. I couldn’t ask for a bigger challenge, for sure. I look forward to it.”

‘It’s going to take the best of me’

At an age when his contemporaries have largely retired, Djokovic still relishes the chance to prove himself against the next generation, insisting he is in good enough shape to go five sets against Sinner if needed.

“I just try to focus on my recovery right now, getting my body in shape for very physical battle, so I can fight with him for as long as it’s necessary,” he said.

“Hopefully I can deliver the level and be able to stay with him for potentially five sets, because it’s going to take the best of me at the moment to beat Jannik.”

Djokovic suffered an injury scare when he tumbled in the closing stages of his win over Cobolli, but he is confident of recovering in time to face Sinner.

“It was a nasty fall. It was very awkward. That happens on the grass. I’ve had quite a few of those throughout my grass court career,” he said.

“Obviously, my body is not the same today like it was before, so I guess the real impact or effect of what happened I will feel tomorrow. So let’s see.

“I’m hoping the next 24, 48 hours that the severity of what was happening on the court and what happened is not too bad, that I’ll be able to play at my best and free of pain in two days.”

Djokovic hasn’t won a Grand Slam since the US Open in 2023.

But he has appeared in every Wimbledon final since 2018 and the All England Club grass offers him the best chance to win that elusive 25th title.

“It is and it has always been my greatest goal to do well in Slams. I’m, again, in another great position,” he said.

“Sinner and Alcaraz, we know they’re the dominant force right now in the tennis. If I want to at least go step further, I have to beat the number one in the world and eventually play Alcaraz in the final.

“I think game-wise the way I’m feeling the ball when I’m fit and ready, I feel like I can go toe to toe with those guys and even beat them if I’m playing my best.” — AFP