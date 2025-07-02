KUALA LUMPUR, July 2 — National doubles shuttler Man Wei Chong says he and partner Tee Kai Wun are focused on giving their best rather than obsessing over titles at the Japan and China Open tournaments later this month.

The 25-year-old player, who has won two titles this season, is confident that the outcomes would be good if they can maintain a high level of performance.

“We should not be overly concerned about the results. If we maintain our performance, the results will come naturally.

“I believe that is the best approach to easing the presssure on ourselves. We should be forward-looking and give it our all in the second half (of the year),” he told reporters at a training session at Akademi Badminton Malaysia in Bukit Kiara here yesterday.

He regarded their semi-final loss at the recent Indonesia Open to homesters Sabar Karyaman Gutama-Moh Reza Pahlevi Isfahani as a valuable lesson in handling pressure from partisan fans.

“Of course, the Indonesian fans would support them. We just had to deal with the situation and hopefully, learn from it,” he added.

Wei Chong-Kai Wun won the Indonesia Masters 2025 in January and the Malaysia Masters in May.

Previously, national men’s doubles head coach Herry Iman Pierngadi has challenged his charges to win at least one title in the two upcoming open tournaments.

The Japan Open will be held from July 15 to 20 in Tokyo, while the China Open will take place in Changzhou from July 22 to 27. — Bernama