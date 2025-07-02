KUALA LUMPUR, July 2 — After years away from the court, national badminton legend Datuk Cheah Soon Kit is set to make a “quiet” return to coaching, this time in Europe.

The former national men’s doubles coach, who last served with the Badminton Association of Malaysia (BAM) in 2018, has confirmed that he will be away next week for a one-and-a-half-month coaching stint.

“I haven’t gone out and coached anywhere yet (after 2018).

“It is just for a short term and friendly invitation. Not for a big team but a badminton club there,” he said.

Soon Kit was speaking to reporters at a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signing ceremony and the official launch of Sentuhan Wira, an upcoming movie that will chronicle Malaysia’s historic 1992 Thomas Cup triumph.

The 1996 Olympic Games silver medallist said his decision to accept the role came after persistent approaches from the club.

When pressed to reveal the country where he will continue his coaching journey, the 57-year-old chose to keep the destination under wraps.

Sentuhan Wira is the brainchild of Soon Kit and another national badminton legend, Datuk Rashid Sidek.

As advisers to the production, both of them were directly involved in the development of the script and technical research on the matches, ensuring that the spirit and historical accuracy of Malaysia’s 1992 Thomas Cup victory are portrayed authentically and emotionally.

The film is expected to begin shooting this November and will be released in cinemas next year.

The signing ceremony was witnessed by National Film Development Corporation of Malaysia chairman Datuk Hans Isaac. — Bernama