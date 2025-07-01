KUALA LUMPUR, July 1 — National women’s doubles head coach Rosman Razak has reiterated that he has no issues with the commitment shown by the pair Pearly Tan and M. Thinaah, despite the duo still being in contract negotiations with the Badminton Association of Malaysia (BAM).

According to Rosman, his focus remains on training and tournament preparations, including monitoring the duo’s performance, which has been increasingly impressive on the international stage.

“If there was a problem, I would speak up. But so far, I’ve had no issues.

“In terms of training, focus, and following instructions, everything is in order. It hasn’t disrupted my process,” he told reporters at the Malaysian Badminton Academy here today.

Yesterday, BAM president Datuk Seri Tengku Zafrul Tengku Abdul Aziz said a decision on whether Pearly-Thinaah would remain with the national body will only be known before the Japan Open begins on July 15.

He said there are several matters that still need to be finalised between BAM and the players before a conclusive decision can be made.

Pearly and Thinaah have yet to sign a new contract with BAM after their previous contract expired in December last year.

Despite the uncertainty surrounding their future with the national body, Pearly and Thinaah continued to excel, notably clinching the Thailand Open title in May. — Bernama