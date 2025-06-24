LONDON, June 24 — Leeds have bolstered their defence ahead of a return to the Premier League with the signing of Slovenian international centre-back Jaka Bijol from Udinese.

The 26-year-old, who reportedly cost £15 million (RM86.4 million), becomes Leeds’ second signing of the close season after the arrival of German striker Lukas Nmecha on a free transfer.

Bijol arrives at Leeds with a wealth of experience for club and country.

He has made 63 appearances for Slovenia and played a key role at Euro 2024, where they held England to a goalless draw in the group stage before losing on penalties to Portugal in the last 16.

“Maybe the biggest (day) of my career so far, but I’m ready for it,” Bijol told the club’s website.

“It’s a big challenge for everyone. It’s a big challenge for me, for the club, and we’re getting ready for it together.

“I think the club and myself are ready for the Premier League.”

Bijol has spent the last three seasons in Serie A with Udinese, making 95 appearances, having moved to Italy after a four-year spell at CSKA Moscow where he featured in both the Champions League and Europa League.

Leeds sealed Premier League promotion in May after a two-year absence, winning the Championship title on goal difference after finishing level on 100 points with Burnley. — AFP