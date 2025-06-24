JOHOR BARU, June 24 — Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) have reinforced their squad for the 2025-2026 Malaysia League (M-League) season with the signing of Malaysia international Hector Hevel, underlining their intent to maintain domestic dominance.

The Southern Tigers announced the arrival of the 29-year-old Dutch-born midfielder through a video shared on their official Facebook page late last night, shortly after confirming the addition of Spanish-born defender Jon Irazabal.

Hevel, who qualifies to represent Malaysia through heritage, will wear the number 8 jersey with JDT this upcoming season.

“Welcome to the Home of Champions, Hector Hevel. Midfield maestro Hector Hevel is our latest addition!” the club posted in the announcement.

The former ADO Den Haag and Portimonense player made a strong start to his international career, scoring on his debut in Malaysia’s 2-0 win over Nepal during the 2027 Asian Cup qualifiers in March.

He also featured prominently in the national team’s 4-0 victory over Vietnam in their Group F qualifier at the National Stadium in Bukit Jalil on June 10.

With Hevel and Irazabal joining the squad, JDT have now confirmed five new signings ahead of the new season. The other new additions include forward Ibrahim Manusi, Brazilian midfielder Jairo Da Silva and Spanish defender Antonio Glauder. — Bernama