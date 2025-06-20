KUALA LUMPUR, June 20 — Sri Pahang FC have confirmed that they will not participate in the Malaysia League (M-League) this season despite being granted a National License by the First Instance Body (FIB).

The Malaysian Football League (MFL) announced in a statement that the ‘Elephants’ squad, which received the 2025/26 national license, has decided not to compete in the M-League by submitting a confirmation letter dated June 16.

The decision will see 13 teams participating in the new season which will begin on August 8.

“All clubs have been granted the 2025-2026 National License by the independent First Instance Body (FIB) with the club from Brunei, DPMM FC, being granted approval from the International Football Association Board (FIFA) and the AFC (Asian Football Confederation) to compete in the 2025-2026 Malaysia League.

“However, Sri Pahang FC, which also received the 2025-2026 National License, have decided not to compete in the Malaysia League this season by submitting a confirmation letter dated 16 June 2025,” said MFL in a statement issued on its Facebook page today.

According to MFL, the clubs competing in the championship this time are Johor Darul Ta’zim FC (JDT), Selangor FC, Penang FC, Kuching City FC, Sabah FC, Terengganu FC, Negeri Sembilan FC, Kelantan Darul Naim FC, Kuala Lumpur City FC, PDRM FC and DPMM FC and two clubs from AFL A1, namely Melaka FC and Imigresen FC.

Commenting further, MFL announced that this season’s Malaysian League calendar will begin with a clash between JDT, the Super League champion and Selangor, the Super League runners-up in the Charity Shield match on August 8, 2025, which is also the league’s opening match at the Sultan Ibrahim Stadium, Johor.

Meanwhile, the FA Cup tournament will begin in mid-August, the Malaysia Cup and MFL Challenge Cup in January 2026.

MFL also announced that this season’s Malaysian League calendar will run for 10 months, after last season’s adjustment which lasted 14 months to align the schedule with international leagues.

“MFL will release the 2025-2026 Malaysian League schedule soon as MFL is facing constraints in completing the full schedule for the season since the AFC will only hold its draw for the ACL Elite and ACL 2 competitions involving JDT and Selangor FC on August 15.

“Meanwhile, MFL is still waiting for the detailed date of the Asean Club Championship from AFF which also involves the participation of JDT and Selangor FC,” according to the MFL. — Bernama