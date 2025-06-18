KOTA KINABALU, June 18 — Sabah FC have further bolstered their preparations ahead of the new Malaysian League season by signing three new import players, including New Zealand international Dane Ingham.

The 26-year-old defender has earned 11 caps with the All Whites and previously played for A-League (Australia) club Newcastle Jets.

“Although the weather was hot and humid during training, it was still enjoyable. I’m confident I’ll get along well with my teammates and I hope we can achieve success together,” he said in a post shared on Sabah FC’s official Facebook page.

Also joining the Rhinos is 24-year-old Australian-born midfielder Dean Pelekanos, formerly of Western Sydney Wanderers.

“I was completely soaked — the humidity is just as they say. But the training quality was excellent and I’m happy with the warm welcome from my teammates,” he said.

Another new import is Bosnian striker Ajdin Mujagic, 27, who had an outstanding season with Croatian second division side NK BSK Bijelo Brdo, where he scored 15 goals last season.

Meanwhile, the Rhinos have also announced the return of two local players — Badrul Affendy and Maxsius Musa.

Badrul, a defender from Penampang, rejoins the team after a season with PDRM FC, while nippy forward Maxsius from Keningau returns to don the Sabah jersey, having last featured for the club in 2023. — Bernama